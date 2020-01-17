WRITING THE FIRST LINE OF YOUR OWN OBIT:

People are going to watch the hearings. They're going to see miserable senators presented with ample evidence that the president used his office to pressure the Ukrainians to sully a political opponent. If the only times Republican senators make a fuss are when they maneuver to avoid hearing even more damning evidence, or demand that the Senate participate in the president's strategy of making Joe Biden the issue, they won't merely be violating their oaths to deliver impartial justice; they will risk going down in history -- and appearing to voters -- as participants in a cover-up.





Some senators will be fine with that, because that's what a majority of their voters want. For those who either come from states that don't have enough Trump-base voters to get reelected or are burdened with a politically inconvenient concern about their reputations, it will be a real problem. The one thing none of them will be able to claim, however, is that they don't know the facts because they weren't paying attention.