WOW, HEADS REALLY ROLLED!:

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the federal surveillance court in a letter Friday that he "deeply regrets" the bureau's many errors in the process to obtain surveillance warrants on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.





"The FBI has the utmost respect for this Court, and deeply regrets the errors and omissions identified by the OIG," Wray wrote in a letter to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).





A judge on the FISC ordered the FBI on Dec. 17 to respond by Friday with a roadmap on how the bureau plans to address the problems identified in a Justice Department inspector general's (IG) report regarding applications for warrants to wiretap Page. [...]









Wray, who took over the FBI more than a month after the fourth and final Page FISA had been approved, said that one remedy he plans to implement will be to use the Page FISA as a case study in training sessions that FBI personnel will be required to undergo.





"FBI personnel will be instructed on the errors and omissions that were made in the Carter Page FISA applications and associated processes," Wray said.





The training will include a test "to confirm that personnel understand the expectations and the materials," as well as certification for FBI employees who have completed the training, he added.