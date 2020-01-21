WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:

After a nationwide FBI operation resulted in the arrest of eight members of The Base--a neo-Nazi terror group with cells of radical followers around the world--its shadowy leader released a statement on an encrypted chat network.





Roman Wolf--not a real name, but an alias--told followers on what is believed to be one of the group's official propaganda channels that the recent arrests of eight members wouldn't stop his militant organization from continuing its plans preparing for a "race war."





Wolf's defiance comes at a time when eight members of his group across the U.S. face various court cases and potentially lengthy sentences for serious crimes, as The Base continues to exhibit its evolution into a dangerous domestic terror threat on the radar of the FBI.