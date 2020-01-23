WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:

The percentage of American workers in unions fell to a record low in 2019, extending a long slide that began decades ago and shows little sign of abating.





The number of unionized workers slipped to 14.57 million last year from 14.74 in 2018, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday in an annual report.





As a result, the share of workers belonging to unions dropped to a new post-World War Two low of 10.3% from 10.5%.