January 23, 2020
WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:
Share of union workers in the U.S. falls to a record low in 2019 (JEFFRY BARTASH, 1/22/20, Market Watch)
The percentage of American workers in unions fell to a record low in 2019, extending a long slide that began decades ago and shows little sign of abating.The number of unionized workers slipped to 14.57 million last year from 14.74 in 2018, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday in an annual report.As a result, the share of workers belonging to unions dropped to a new post-World War Two low of 10.3% from 10.5%.
As much credit as Paul Volcker deserves for ending inflation and producing our 40 year economic boom, he could not have done it without Thatcher and Reagan removing wage pressure on prices.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2020 8:51 AM