WHO NEEDS 'EM!:

Two polls last week found that 51 percent of Americans want the Senate to convict and oust Trump, whose approval rating in the Fox News poll is 45 percent, 54 percent disapproval. By comparison, Fox News notes, "around the time former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial began in January 1999, some 38 percent said the Senate should remove him from office, and 65 percent approved of the job he was doing as president."





Luckily for Trump, the party with a Senate majority is taking his side -- 84 percent of Republicans told the Fox News pollsters that Trump shouldn't be convicted and removed, versus 81 percent of Democrats who said he should be; independents wanted Trump removed by a 19-point margin, 53 percent to 34 percent.