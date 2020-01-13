WHICH LOOKS LIKE THE SHAPE OF THE 2020 VOTE:





Majorities of Americans disapprove of President Trump's handling of the Iran situation, feel less safe after the U.S. drone strike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and are concerned about a new war in the Middle East, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday. There is a sharp partisan split in the answers, but independents align pretty well with the overall findings.





The poll found that 56 percent of all U.S. adults and 57 parent of independents disapprove of Trump's handling of Tehran tensions, versus 43 percent of both groups who approve of the job Trump's doing with Iran. When asked if the Soleimani strike made them feel more safe, 28 percent of independents and 25 percent of Americans said yes while 51 percent of independents and 52 percent of all voters said no, they feel less safe now.