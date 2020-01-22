WHERE'S THE IRGC WHEN YOU NEED THEM:

A huge power cut in Paris that left businesses in the dark and residents stuck in lifts was just the latest of over 100 militant acts by workers fighting the French government's pension reform. And there may be more to come if the words of union chiefs are anything to go by.





In all France's electricity providers have lodged over 100 formal complaints linked to "malicious" power cuts since the start of the strike movement against pension reform.





But there may be more to come as the more radical of France's trade unions become more militant in their battle against the government.





"It's not criminal," (ce n'est pas de delinquance) said CGT union chief Philippe Martinez on Wednesday.





When asked on BFM TV if he would urge those militant workers who have been cutting power to residents and businesses to stop Martinez said "no".