WERE THE NEOCONS MORE SELF-AWARE...:





Many of those hawks have long applauded Mr. Trump's sanctions-based "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, but they had come to doubt the president's willingness to use military force and were delighted to see him take action against someone responsible for consolidating Iranian influence at the expense of many American lives.





Other frequent Trump critics who cheered the strike against General Suleimani include Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a frequent critic of Mr. Trump's foreign policy who posted on Twitter shortly after the Iranian commander's death that Mr. Trump was "was right to order decisive action to kill" him.





Adding to the praise was Mr. Trump's former, and at least somewhat estranged, national security adviser, John R. Bolton, who issued his own triumphal tweet: "Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani," Mr. Bolton wrote, calling the strike a "decisive blow" to the Quds Force and potentially "the first step to regime change in Tehran. "





Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, supported the killing of General Suleimani.Credit...Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times

Calls for regime change in Tehran -- which Mr. Trump himself says he does not seek -- are deeply unsettling to Democrats, as is the track record of Mr. Bolton and other Republicans applauding the strike on General Suleimani.





Mr. Bolton has refused opportunities to call the Iraq war a mistake, and Mr. Gerecht said on Monday that he did not "regret the fall of Saddam Hussein." Ms. Cheney's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was a main proponent of the invasion and subsequent occupation, and she supported them both.