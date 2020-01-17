January 17, 2020
WE'RE NOT SENSING A BLAXODUS:
Black Americans deeply pessimistic about country under Trump, whom more than 8 in 10 describe as 'a racist,' Post-Ipsos poll finds (Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Vanessa Williams, Dan Balz and Scott Clement, Jan. 17, 2020, Washington Post)
Nothing better demonstrates the contempt in which Trumpbots hold others than their insistence that open hatred will be rewarded with votes.More than 8 in 10 black Americans say they believe Trump is a racist and that he has made racism a bigger problem in the country. Nine in 10 disapprove of his job performance overall.The pessimism goes well beyond assessments of the president. A 65 percent majority of African Americans say it is a "bad time" to be a black person in America. That view is widely shared by clear majorities of black adults across income, generational and political lines. By contrast, 77 percent of black Americans say it is a "good time" to be a white person, with a wide majority saying white people don't understand the discrimination faced by black Americans.
