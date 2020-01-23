January 23, 2020
WE'RE GONNA NEED A LOT MORE IMMIGRANTS:
The Number of Homes for Sale Is at a Record Low (Jeffrey Sparshott, Jan 23, 2020, WSJ)
There aren't enough homes on the market. The inventory of existing homes for sale last month fell to the lowest level in records dating back to 1982, a potential stumbling block for homebuyers and catalyst for accelerating price gains. "Low inventory remains a problem, with first-time buyers affected the most," said National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2020 8:47 AM
« IF THERE'S ANY ONE IDEA WE CAN SAY CAPITALISM STANDS FOR...: | Main | WE DON'T KILL THEM FOR THEM, BUT FOR US: »