January 5, 2020
WE ARE WHO WE THINK THE IRANIANS ARE:
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops -- awaits government approval (Deutsche-Welle, 1/05/20)
The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to remove US troops from Iraq.In an extraordinary session, lawmakers voted for a resolution to ask the government to end an agreement with Washington to station 5,200 troops in Iraq.
Iraq's Sadr calls for "humiliating" U.S. troop exit -letter (Reuters, 1/05/19)
"I consider this a weak response insufficient against American violation of Iraqi sovereignty and regional escalation," Sadr, who leads the largest bloc in parliament, said in a letter to the assembly read out by a supporter.Sadr said a security agreement with the United States should be cancelled immediately, the U.S. embassy should be closed down, U.S. troops must be expelled in a humiliating manner, and communication with the U.S. government should be criminalised.
You really can't misunderstand the Shi'a more than the Iran hawks do.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 5, 2020 4:01 AM