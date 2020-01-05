January 5, 2020

WE ARE WHO WE THINK THE IRANIANS ARE:

Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops -- awaits government approval (Deutsche-Welle, 1/05/20)

The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to remove US troops from Iraq.

In an extraordinary session, lawmakers voted for a resolution to ask the government to end an agreement with Washington to station 5,200 troops in Iraq. 

Iraq's Sadr calls for "humiliating" U.S. troop exit -letter (Reuters, 1/05/19)

"I consider this a weak response insufficient against American violation of Iraqi sovereignty and regional escalation," Sadr, who leads the largest bloc in parliament, said in a letter to the assembly read out by a supporter.

Sadr said a security agreement with the United States should be cancelled immediately, the U.S. embassy should be closed down, U.S. troops must be expelled in a humiliating manner, and communication with the U.S. government should be criminalised.

You really can't misunderstand the Shi'a more than the Iran hawks do.

