WE ARE THE TERRORISTS HERE:

In the wake of the US assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, an obscure group of Iranian dissidents once classified as a terrorist organisation by the US celebrated the news.





"In Tehran, Isfahan, Qom and Qaemshahr, among numerous other cities, MEK supporters were celebrating Soleimani's death by throwing parties and handing out pastries," the People's Mujahideen of Iran tweeted, with pictures of jubilant supporters.





The MEK -- officially the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or the People's Mujahideen of Iran in English -- has waged war against the Islamist regime in Iran since it seized power in 1979. Formerly based in Iraq, the group is believed to have killed thousands of Iranians in terror attacks.





But far away from the battlefields of the Middle East, the MEK has also waged a campaign for influence in glossy functions at diplomatic events in western capitals, successfully cultivating powerful allies in western governments.





Among them are current and former officials in the top echelons of the Trump administration -- including those who Trump regularly turns to advice on Iran, such as personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.