VLAD'S GIMP:

President Trump -- who in 2016 invited Russia to "find" Hillary Clinton's "missing" emails ("Russia, if you're listening ..."), who was impeached partly for soliciting Ukraine's help to damage Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and who has also called on China to interfere in the 2020 campaign -- fared poorly in the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll. More than half of Americans (56 percent) said he has done little or nothing at all to prepare the country for interference and online propaganda in the upcoming election.





And almost as many people (51 percent) said Trump has personally invited election interference.