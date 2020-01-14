TRUE PATRIOT LOVE:

Firebrand Iraqi leader Muqtada al-Sadr called Tuesday for a "million-strong march" against the presence of US troops in Iraq, days after parliament voted for their departure following Washington's killing of an Iranian general in a Baghdad drone strike.





"The skies, land and sovereignty of Iraq are being violated every day by occupying forces," the Shiite cleric turned populist politician wrote on Twitter.





He urged Iraqis to hold "a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations," without giving a date.