TRADE IMBALANCE::

There's a shift happening in Major League Soccer that can't be ignored.





Say goodbye to the days of "retirement league" labels and welcome a fresh batch of highly ambitious players arriving from various parts of the world. The impact of stars like David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic was vital for building exposure. But this is officially a new era.





Take a look at some of the biggest offseason acquisitions and you'll notice a trend of Latin American players jumping on board. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez was the biggest splash, with the Los Angeles Galaxy reportedly signing the Mexican star on Friday.





Another prime example is new Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido, the leading scorer during Liga MX's Apertura season last fall. With aspirations of donning the Mexican national team jersey again, Pulido saw the move to MLS as a no-brainer.





"The decision I made to be here is because the league has become very competitive, they've brought in players of high caliber," Pulido said. "The quality has improved and it also makes me happy that there are more and more Mexicans here."