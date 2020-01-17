January 17, 2020
TOOK HIM THAT LONG TO FIGURE IT OUT?:
Trump accuses Dems of using impeachment trial to hurt Sanders campaign (CAITLIN OPRYSKO, 01/17/2020, Politico)
President Donald Trump on Friday accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential bid, echoing allegations from Sanders supporters during the 2016 primary."They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously," Trump said in a pair of tweets, claiming that Democrats were using his impeachment trial beginning next week to keep Sanders off the campaign trail in the critical final weeks before the Iowa caucuses.
Wait'll he figures of that Rand Paul's witness plan will get the trial to the State of the Union.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2020 12:59 PM