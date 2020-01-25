January 25, 2020
THERE'S NO LIMIT TO THEIR INDECENCY:
The head of ICE says he will deport DREAMers if the Supreme Court ends DACA (Ian Millhiser, Jan 25, 2020, Vox)
Matthew Albence, the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said on Thursday that ICE will deport immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program if the Supreme Court strikes that program down later this year. That statement seems to contradict Chief Justice John Roberts's understanding that such deportations will not happen.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 25, 2020 12:06 PM