"THERE MUST BE SOMEONE TO BLAME FOR MY POLICIES!":

President Donald Trump lashed out at HHS Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday after senior aides presented him with polling data showing that voters prefer Democrats on health care, according to six people with knowledge of the conversation. [...]





Voters have consistently said they trust Democrats more than Trump to handle health care issues, a gap that widened since Republicans' extensive efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act during his first year in office. Trump has often defended his record on Obamacare in misleading terms, including this week when he tweeted that he "Saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare." Trump's claims were roundly rejected by fact checkers, who pointed to the administration's long-running efforts to weaken Obamacare's protections, including its support for a lawsuit that could kill the entire law.