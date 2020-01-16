THEIR NOMINEE DOESN'T MATTER:

His 49%-42% lead is the largest among all the Democrats, though 9% remain undecided with voting for the Democratic nomination getting underway in Iowa on Feb. 3. Michigan's primary is March 10.





Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump 50%-44% and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont holds a 50%-45% lead on the president in the survey, for which 600 likely voters were polled between Thursday and Sunday.





The poll, which has a margin of error of 4 percentage points, also shows South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a 47%-43% lead on Trump and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts edging the president 48%-45%.