January 10, 2020
THE TRUMPBOTS ARE EASILY WAGGED:
Trump privately admits he killed Soleimani "under pressure" from upcoming impeachment trial: report (IGOR DERYSH, JANUARY 10, 2020, Salon)
President Donald Trump privately told associates that his upcoming impeachment trial factored heavily into his decision to kill top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, The Wall Street Journal reports."Trump, after the strike, told associates he was under pressure to deal with Gen. Soleimani from GOP senators he views as important supporters in his coming impeachment trial in the Senate," associates of the president told the outlet.
There's nothing surer to keep the Right on-sides than murdering minorities.
