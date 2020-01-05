THE TRUMPBOT BRAND:

A Republican Party leader in Delaware is under fire for Facebook comments about Jews.





Sussex County Republican Party Vice Chair Nelly Jordan in her post singled out Jews as mainly responsible for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Her Facebook page appears to have been deleted.





"What amazes me the most in these theatrical Congress hearings, is to see how many Jews 'In Name Only' lend themselves to be in the hoaks (sic) of the pure made up story of Impeachment that the Democrats have woven as spiders catching flies and bugs," the post said, according to a report Friday in the Delaware State News.



