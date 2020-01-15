THE TRUMP BRAND:





In response to what he described as "credible intelligence" of threats of violence at an upcoming gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency and will temporarily ban individuals from carrying firearms on Capitol grounds.





The governor said at a press conference on Wednesday that authorities believe "armed militia groups plan to storm the Capitol" during the January 20 rally.





He also said that law enforcement had intercepted threats and "extremist rhetoric" similar to what was observed prior to the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. "We will not allow that mayhem and violence to happen here," he said.



