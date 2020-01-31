THE TRIAL SHOULD HEAR FROM THE WHISTLEBLOWER:

Senate investigators have conducted an extensive interview of a whistleblower at the Internal Revenue Service who has alleged improper political interference in the audit of the president or vice president, according to two people familiar with the meeting.





The whistleblower delivered transcribed remarks to staffers for Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chairman and highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, respectively, these people said. The interview occurred in recent weeks.





The whistleblower, a career IRS employee, has alleged that at least one political appointee at the Treasury Department may have tried interfering with the audit of President Trump or Vice President Pence.