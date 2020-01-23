January 23, 2020
...THE TIGHTENING NOOSE...:
The material truth: Underlining his obstruction, President Trump says the quiet part loud again (DAILY NEWS EDITORIAL BOARD, 1/22/20, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)
Wednesday, at the Davos conference 4,000 miles from Washington, President Trump boasted about his successful obstruction of the House's investigation of his Ukraine shakedown. Speaking of the impeachment trial, he declared: "Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material."Trump couldn't have wrapped a neater bow around the rather impressive case that House Democrats have still built, obstruction notwithstanding.
