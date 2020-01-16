January 16, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
White House violated the law by freezing Ukraine aid, GAO says (ANDREW DESIDERIO, 01/16/2020, politico)
The White House budget office violated the law when it froze U.S. military aid to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office concluded in a new report."Faithful execution of the law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law," the GAO wrote in an eight-page report.
you lost the Right at "faithful".
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2020 10:20 AM