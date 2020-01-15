THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Dated May 10, 2019, the letter showed the former New York mayor telling Zelensky he wanted to meet in person on May 13 and May 14.





"Just to be precise, I represent him as a private citizen, not as President of the United States," Giuliani wrote. "This is quite common under American law because the duties and privileges of a President and a private citizen are not the same." [...]





"We're not meddling in an election, we're meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do," Giuliani told The Times when asked whether by going to Ukraine and pressing for the inquiry, he was inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election.





Trump and Giuliani's efforts to pressure Ukraine into delivering dirt on the Bidens and Burisma make up the center of Congress' impeachment proceedings against Trump. Last month, the House of Representatives impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.





The president has said that his request for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens was linked to an interest in rooting out corruption, which is in the US's national interest.





But Giuliani's letter directly undercuts that because it specifies he was acting in his capacity as Trump's private attorney; in other words, he was representing the president's personal political interests, and not the country's interests.