THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





House Democrats just unveiled a trove of fresh impeachment evidence against President Trump in a surprise move just days before his impeachment trial is set to kick off in the Senate.





The files include a copy of a letter from Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani addressed to the President of Ukraine that casts Trump as fully aware of Giuliani's actions in Ukraine -- at a moment when Giuliani was publicly calling for the country to investigate Trump's Democratic 2020 challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.





That letter, which requests a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, directly links Trump to a trip even Giuliani described at the time as "meddling in an investigation."