THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he had asked Manhattan's district attorney to investigate discrepancies ProPublica and WNYC revealed last fall between what President Donald Trump's company reported in filings to city tax officials and what it reported in loan filings. The discrepancies made his properties seem more profitable to a lender and less profitable to the city's tax authorities.





After ProPublica published its findings, de Blasio said Friday, the city decided to examine the issues. That process resulted in one matter being turned over to the district attorney in November. De Blasio said he made the referral "because there is a possibility of a criminal act having been committed." The referral related to Trump's historic downtown skyscraper at 40 Wall Street, a city spokeswoman added.