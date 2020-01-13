January 13, 2020
THE TEA PARTY WAS ALWAYS AND ONLY ABOUT RACISM:
U.S. Budget Deficit Widens 11.8% in First Quarter of Fiscal Year (Katia Dmitrieva, January 13, 2020, Bloomberg)
The U.S. budget deficit widened to $356.6 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2020 as spending rose more than revenue, keeping the federal shortfall on pace to exceed $1 trillion by year-end.The gap increased 11.8% from the $318.9 billion in October-December of the previous year, the Treasury Department said in its monthly budget report Monday. Government outlays increased 6.7%, while receipts rose 4.6%. The U.S. posted a $13.3 billion deficit in December alone compared with $13.5 billion a year earlier.The three biggest spending categories are social security, national defense and Medicare, which all increased in the quarter.
the reason the Right is completely silent about spending is because they only ever worried that white entitlement money might go to blacks under a black president. It was just hysteria.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2020 3:50 PM
