THE SENATOR DOES NOT UNDERSTAND RACIAL HYGIENE:

President Trump and his administration often justify their national security policies by posing a false choice to the American people: that we can either keep America safe or preserve our fundamental values.





That was Trump's core message in January 2017 when he banned travel to the United States by people from seven Muslim-majority countries, and it's the message we heard today -- three years later -- when the president announced that he's expanding the ban to immigrants from six more countries: Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.