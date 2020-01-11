THE REPUBLIC VS THE CONFEDERACY:

Vermont's Republican governor has reaffirmed the state's commitment to accepting refugees from across the world and says he would like to return the number of people arriving in the state to the levels before President Donald Trump took office.





In a letter to the president and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Gov. Phil Scott said the state has welcomed almost 8,000 refugees since 1989 and that before Trump took office, the state was accepting about 325 to 350 a year.





In fiscal year 2019, Vermont took in 115 refugees, said Amila Merdzanovic, of the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.





"Vermont's refugee communities have made countless contributions to our state," said Scott's letter to the president, which was dated Monday and released by the governor's office to those who asked for it. "Refugees help ensure a healthy sized and diverse student population. They help employers fill open positions, contributing to the community and local economy, and pay federal, state and local taxes."