THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Israel's Sephardi chief rabbi came under fire Tuesday morning, including from the prime minister, after it was revealed he had referred to immigrants from the former Soviet Union as "religion-hating gentiles."





The Ynet news site reported that at a rabbinical gathering last week in Jerusalem, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef told the audience that "hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands of gentiles came to Israel under the Law of Return.





"There are many, many non-Jews here, some of them communists, hostile to religion, haters of religion. They are not Jews at all, gentiles. Then they vote for parties that incite against the ultra-Orthodox and against religion."