THE LOST CAUSE IN CAMO:

Yes, thousands of people came to protest -- peacefully (and cleanly). But General Assembly Democrats went back to work, spiking GOP bills to loosen gun regulations, while advancing their own proposals to further tighten them.





This is going to be the state of affairs at least until after the 2021 elections -- assuming, of course, Virginia Republicans are able to stop the bleeding in their former suburban strongholds. That would be an exceedingly tall order for any political party, and that's doubly so for Virginia Republicans, who continue to suffer under the burden of an unpopular president and a bizarre insistence on defending the indefensible.





Consider the Senate's vote Tuesday to eliminate the Lee-Jackson state holiday and make Election Day a state holiday, instead.





A bill co-patroned by Sens. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) eliminates Lee-Jackson Day, created, according to the existing law's text, "to honor Robert Edward Lee (1807-1870) and Thomas Jonathan (Stonewall) Jackson (1824-1863), defenders of causes."





The "defenders of causes," in this case, were heroes of a mythological Lost Cause that sought to destroy the union to perpetuate chattel slavery. Their holiday was slowly dying before the bill won Senate approval and may have disappeared on its own over time.





But Democrats are hastening its demise, passing the bill through the Senate on a 22-18 vote.