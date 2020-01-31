THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Environmentalists fundamentally do not like human beings. The most charitable defence you could make of environmentalists is that they are 'equal opportunities' misanthropes. When David Attenborough, arguably the world's most famous environmentalist, says that humanity is a 'plague on the earth' because of our large carbon footprint, he is expressing that misanthropy. It is a view embedded in nearly all global-facing Western institutions, from the UN and the World Economic Forum to foreign-aid agencies and NGOs.





Last week, the primatologist and official UN 'Mesenger of Peace' Jane Goodall told the global super-rich at Davos that all the environmental issues we talk about 'wouldn't be a problem if there was the size of the population that there was 500 years ago'. The global population was estimated to be around 500million in the 1500s. Today, there are around 7.8 billion people on earth - several billion too many, according to the Goodall view.





If people are perceived as an inherent 'problem' merely because they have been born, it is unsurprising that environmentalists' attention then turns to the global South where population is expanding most rapidly.





Both Goodall and Attenborough have fronted campaigns to discourage Africans from giving birth. Both are also patrons of Population Matters, formerly the Optimum Population Trust. At one point, between 2013 and 2014, the charity took such a hard line on population growth that it said that not only was the planet too full, but Britain was full, too - or our population levels were 'unsustainable', to use the eco-euphemism. It called for a 'net zero' immigration policy and for all Syrian refugees to be banned from coming to Britain. (All references to immigration have since been deleted from its website.)





Another anti-natalist project is Thriving Together, a UN-backed campaign involving over 150 NGOs. The organisers say that family planning is necessary, not to promote women's choice, as is the case in the West, but to 'respond to conservation challenges'. 'Reducing population growth' can 'arrest the huge losses of biodiversity', apparently. Thriving Together's efforts target specifically 'poor rural communities in developing nations'. As Ella Whelan put it on spiked, this was essentially 'prioritising beetles over black people'.





At last year's Davos, in an interview with Prince William, Attenborough complained that Africa was no longer the 'Garden of Eden' it used to be when he first visited in the 1970s. 'The human population was only a third of the size it was today', he added, seemingly lamenting the destructive presence of African people in Africa.





And it's not just Africa. Attenborough has also expressed qualified support for China's infamously brutal one-child policy. Yes, state-enforced sterilisation produced many 'personal tragedies', he admitted, but without it 'there would be several million more mouths in the world than there are now'.