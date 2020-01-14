THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

As the Nation of Islam faced public and private pressure to moderate its rhetoric in the mid-1990s, Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders voted against a congressional measure condemning a series of virulent anti-Semitic statements by a leading member of the group.





In 1994, Sanders was one of a small minority of congressmen who declined to back a resolution condemning the remarks by Khalid Abdul Muhammad, a black nationalist and New Black Panther Party member, who became a lightning rod for criticism in the 1990s due to his repeated public displays of anti-Semitism. The remarks, delivered at New Jersey's Kean College in 1993, drew the condemnation of African-American leader Jesse Jackson, who called them "racist, anti-Semitic, divisive, untrue, and chilling," and ultimately forced Farrakhan to expel Muhammad from the Nation of Islam.