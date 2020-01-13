January 13, 2020
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Sanders Says He Held Hawkish Immigration Views '250 Years Ago' (It Was 2015) (Alex Griswold - JANUARY 13, 2020, Free Beacon)
In an interview transcript released on Monday, New York Times editor Nick Fox asked Sanders if he still believed that foreign workers depress wages for Americans. "No," Sanders responded. "That's what I said on the Lou Dobbs show 250 years ago, right?"Sanders made that argument in 2015 on at least two occasions. "What right-wing people in this country would love is an open-border policy," Sanders said in a Vox interview. "Bring in all kinds of people, work for $2 or $3 an hour, that would be great for them. I don't believe in that."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2020 1:36 PM