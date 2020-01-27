January 27, 2020
THE FACILITIES REPRESENT A WANTON DISREGARD FOR IRAQI SOVEREIGNTY:
Pompeo urges Iraq to uphold sovereignty after 'assaults by Iran' on US targets (MAYA GEBEILY, 1/27/20, Times of Israel)
Pompeo "expressed his outrage at the continued assaults by Iran's armed groups against US facilities in Iraq, including yesterday's rocket attacks against our Embassy, which resulted in one injury," the State Department said in a statement.The statement said that "these attacks demonstrate a wanton disregard for Iraqi sovereignty and a failure to rein in these dangerous armed groups."
