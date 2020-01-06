January 6, 2020
THE CORE OF WHAT THE ISLAMOPHOBES DON'T GET:
Hamas leader praises Soleimani at Tehran funeral in show of support for Iran (The Times of Israel, 1/06/20)
The leader of the Hamas terror group spoke at the Tehran funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Monday, crediting the Quds Force leader with building his and other Palestinian groups.What Soleimani "provided to Palestine and the resistance has brought them to the position they are in today in terms of power and steadfastness," Haniyeh said.Dubbing Soleimani "the martyr of Jerusalem," Haniyeh said his death would not deter Palestinian terror groups from fighting Israel.
Because they don't consider Muslims to be human, they expect their demands for self-government to end from Lebanon to Yemen, just because one guy is dead. It's like thinking blacks would accept Jim Crow once MLK was murdered.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 6, 2020 12:00 AM