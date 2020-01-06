THE CORE OF WHAT THE ISLAMOPHOBES DON'T GET:

The leader of the Hamas terror group spoke at the Tehran funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Monday, crediting the Quds Force leader with building his and other Palestinian groups.





What Soleimani "provided to Palestine and the resistance has brought them to the position they are in today in terms of power and steadfastness," Haniyeh said.





Dubbing Soleimani "the martyr of Jerusalem," Haniyeh said his death would not deter Palestinian terror groups from fighting Israel.