January 28, 2020
THE ARCHETYPAL TRUMPBOT:
Navy Seal Pardoned by Trump Highlights Personal Info of 'Cowards' Who Testified against Him (MAIREAD MCARDLE, January 28, 2020, National Review)
Retired Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher on Monday attacked his former comrades in arms who testified against him as "cowards," calling troops out by name in a video he posted to his social media accounts.In a three-minute video Gallagher posted on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, both of which have tens of thousands of followers, the former chief special operator, 40, included names and photos of specific troops as well as the duty status and current units of those still who are still active.
