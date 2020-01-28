THE ARCHETYPAL TRUMPBOT:





Retired Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher on Monday attacked his former comrades in arms who testified against him as "cowards," calling troops out by name in a video he posted to his social media accounts.





In a three-minute video Gallagher posted on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, both of which have tens of thousands of followers, the former chief special operator, 40, included names and photos of specific troops as well as the duty status and current units of those still who are still active.