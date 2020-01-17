THAT'S WHAT PASSES FOR TRUTH IN THE BUBBLE:

A viral video titled "Truth From an Iranian," which has amassed more than 10 million views across Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, was created by a registered lobbyist who previously worked for a militia group fighting in a bitter civil war in Libya.





At no point during the five-minute video, in which she praised the US drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, did Saghar Erica Kasraie mention that she had worked in 2019 for Linden Government Solutions, a Texas-based lobbying firm hired to represent the Libyan National Army, a militia in the north African country led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a former officer in Muammar al-Qaddafi's government who spent much of the last two decades living in Virginia, during which time he worked with the CIA.





In the first six days following the death of Soleimani, the head of the country's Quds Force, Kasraie's video was the single most popular piece of content about Iran on Facebook, aside from posts from President Donald Trump's own page.





In the video, Kasraie, who describes herself as an Iranian activist, says Iranians were celebrating Soleimani's death, thanking Trump, and giving out cakes on the street as a symbol of their joy. "I feel like we're living in the Twilight Zone, guys. I'm completely outraged at this notion that the propaganda machine that is the media is glorifying Qassem Soleimani," she says in the video.