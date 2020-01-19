January 19, 2020
THAT'S WHAT HIS VOTERS HIRED HIM TO DO:
New Poll: Black Voters Say Trump Has Made Racism Worse (Dan Desai Martin, January 18, 2020, National Memo)
Donald Trump is racist and has made racism in the United States worse, according to the overwhelming majority of African Americans in a new Washington Post -Ipsos poll.When asked directly whether Trump is a racist, 83 percent of black Americans said yes, with just 13 percent saying no. Another 4 percent had no opinion.Asked if Trump had made racism a bigger or smaller problem in the United States since taking office, 83 percent said Trump had made it a bigger problem, 2 percent said he'd made it smaller, and 15 percent said Trump had made no difference or didn't share an opinion.
