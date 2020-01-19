THAT'S WHAT HIS VOTERS HIRED HIM TO DO:

Donald Trump is racist and has made racism in the United States worse, according to the overwhelming majority of African Americans in a new Washington Post -Ipsos poll.





When asked directly whether Trump is a racist, 83 percent of black Americans said yes, with just 13 percent saying no. Another 4 percent had no opinion.





Asked if Trump had made racism a bigger or smaller problem in the United States since taking office, 83 percent said Trump had made it a bigger problem, 2 percent said he'd made it smaller, and 15 percent said Trump had made no difference or didn't share an opinion.