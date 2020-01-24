THAT WAS EASY:

Scotland is shaping up as an exemplary host for this year's UN climate conference, with data showing it is likely to meet its national target of 100 per cent renewable electricity in good time for the crucial November meeting.





Scotland, whose southern city of Glasgow was named last September as the host for the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26), has a goal to source the equivalent of 100% of its electricity demand from renewable energy sources by the end of this year.





And it is shaping up to do just that. Having closed its last coal-fired power plant in 2016, the UK country's only remaining fossil fuel source is a gas-fired power station at Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.



