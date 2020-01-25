THAT WAS ALL THE EVIDENCE:

The podcast was hosted on YouTube and on Giuliani's new website, which offers 'Insight on leadership, courage and the most pressing issues of our time,' but also appears to have elements copied from another website touting him as a public speaker, saying: 'Offering a dynamic and lively presentation accompanied by Q&A, Giuliani reminds audiences that eternal vigilance and leadership are required to protect freedom.'





On the podcast, during which car horns could be heard, Giuliani offered a lengthy, and at times hesitant, discussion of why he did not believe Trump should be impeached and eventually turned to his claims.





'This of course is an unfolding story,' he said, sitting in front of books which included his memiors, turned face-front to be more visible.





'We will follow it in more detail. I particularly look forward to bringing to you many of the facts that I have discovered that no-one knows yet, that are quite dramatic and that clearly support every single thing that we've talked about.





'I found those facts in my role as counsel for President Trump in order to defend him and I can think of no more appropriate thing to do than share them with you. They're somewhat startling so don't,' he said then trailed off.





'Get ready for it. I hope to see you very shortly.'





The podcast was published a few hours before a tape of his client, the president, demanding Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch be fired and saying 'take her out, do it!' to aides surfaced.





The tape was made at a dinner with Trump by Igor Fruman - who along with Lev Parnas were Giuliani's long-term Soviet-born sidekicks until they were indicted on campaign finance charges.





On Fox & Friends Giuliani had been very specific about what he would offer his listeners and viewers. 'I was given information about Ukrainian corruption,' he said without revealing who the two informants were.





'They told me that there was a great deal of collusion going on in Ukraine to fix the 2016 election in favor of Hillary Clinton. That what happened in Russia was a big hoax. That, actually, it was the Democrats projecting what they had actually done in Ukraine.





'I don't know if it's true or not. They gave me witnesses. I have since interviewed 10 of them. I've got eight of them on tape. I'm going to start a podcast at noon today.