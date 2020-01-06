THANKS, W!:

The policy applied in Finland is called "HousingFirst". It reverses conventional homeless aid. More commonly, those affected are expected to look for a job and free themselves from their psychological problems or addictions. Only then they get help in finding accommodation.





"Housing First", on the other hand, reverses the path: Homeless people get a flat - without any preconditions. Social workers help them with applications for social benefits and are available for counselling in general. In such a new, secure situation, it is easier for those affected to find a job and take care of their physical and mental health.





The result is impressive: 4 out of 5 homeless people will be able to keep their flat for a long time with "Housing First" and lead a more stable life.





In the last 10 years, the "Housing First" programme provided 4,600 homes in Finland. In 2017 there were still about 1,900 people living on the streets - but there were enough places for them in emergency shelters so that they at least didn't have to sleep outside anymore.





Creating housing for people costs money. In the past 10 years, 270 million euros were spent on the construction, purchase and renovation of housing as part of the "Housing First" programme. However, Juha Kaakinen points out, this is far less than the cost of homelessness itself. Because when people are in emergency situations, emergencies are more frequent: Assaults, injuries, breakdowns. The police, health care and justice systems are more often called upon to step in - and this also costs money.





In comparison, "Housing First" is cheaper than accepting homelessness: Now, the state spends 15,000 euros less per year per homeless person than before.