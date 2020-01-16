January 16, 2020
THANKS, MADAME SPEAKER!:
With rivals stuck in impeachment trial, Biden and Buttigieg to barnstorm Iowa (Tim Reid, Michael Martina, 1/16/20, Reuters)
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg will blitz Iowa before the state kicks off the party's nominating contest on Feb. 3, while their key rivals will be largely unable to campaign because they must sit as Senate jurors in Republican President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
