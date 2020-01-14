THANKS, MADAME SPEAKER:





Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said Tuesday he wants a guaranteed vote during the trial on whether senators will hear from new witnesses and see additional documents.





"First we need to hear the case - not dismiss the case, we need to hear it," said Alexander of Tennessee, who plans to retire after this session of Congress. "That means hear the arguments, ask our questions and then be guaranteed a right to vote on whether we need more evidence."





"And that could be witnesses, it could be documents," Alexander said. "I'll reserve that decision until I hear the case and I ask questions."





Alexander is the fourth GOP senator to publicly speak in favor of hearing new evidence during Trump's trial. Four GOP votes would be needed to join the 47 Democrats to make a majority in favor of calling witnesses.





A day earlier, GOP Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah said they wanted to ensure there will be an opportunity to vote on calling witnesses or other information later in the trial.



