January 13, 2020
THANKS, MADAME SPEAKER!:
66% of Americans want John Bolton to testify (Marisa Fernandez, 1/13/20, Axios)
Two-thirds of Americans surveyed want former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, according to a Quinnipiac national poll of 1,562 voters released Monday.
Obviously just torqueing up the pressure for a real trial was a win, but add in keeping Sanders and Warren out of IA and potentially forcing Donald to give the State of the Union while he's in the dock and she may hit the trifecta.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2020 3:54 PM
