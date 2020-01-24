SUPER ON BRAND:

One of the many despicable attributes of the Trump administration is its habit of using press credentials to punish critics and reward allies--even when the allies are racist conspiracy theorists.





TruNews, a paranoid Christian-right website run by pastor, "citizen reporter," and former salesman Rick Wiles, never seems to have trouble getting White House credentials, or the president's ear, despite Wiles's solid record of antisemitism, racism, and homophobia.





According to Right Wing Watch's Kyle Mantyla:





This is the same Wiles who, last November, dedicated an entire program to declaring that the effort to impeach Trump was a "Jew coup" that will eventually lead to a "purge" in which millions of Christians are killed.





In that very same program, while speaking of the Biblical destruction of Sodom, Wiles asserted that "if God sent angels to this country, homosexuals would attempt to rape them."





And lest we're tempted to believe that that program was an anomaly, Wiles also claimed that Jeffrey Epstein's death was part of what he called, a "kosher cover-up"; that fellow pseudo-journalist Ben Shapiro has "the spirit of anti-Christ"; that Mark Zuckerberg is of "the synagogue of Satan"; and that abortion in America is the fault of "powerful, rich Jews."