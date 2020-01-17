January 17, 2020
SUPER ON-BRAND!:
Dershowitz to defend Trump at impeachment to protect 'integrity of constitution' (Times of Israel, 1/17/20)
Dershowitz, meanwhile, has been embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. A woman who went public with claims she was a teenage victim of Epstein's sex trafficking ring has said Epstein trafficked her to several prominent men, including Dershowitz.She says she had sex with Dershowitz on several occasions-- allegations Dershowitz has vehemently denied.
Dershowitz defends '97 column claiming statutory rape an 'outdated concept' (ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL and BEN SALES, 31 July 2019, Times of Israel)
Dershowitz, a prominent defense lawyer and emeritus Harvard University law professor, himself faces accusations of sexual abuse from two of Epstein's alleged victims -- Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Sarah Ransome. He vehemently denies the accusations against him.
TRUMP TEEN RAPE ALLEGATION RESURFACES (TUFAYEL AHMED, 10/16/19, Newsweek)
Among the lurid details of the lawsuit, Jane Doe alleged Trump tied her to a bed, "forcibly raped" her and threatened her and her family with physical harm, if not death, if she told anyone about the assault. "I understood that Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein knew that I was 13 years old," Jane Doe wrote in an affidavit.Farrow alleges that after the suit was filed in September 2016, Enquirer editor Howard and Trump lawyer Cohen were in contact frequently. (Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison last December on charges including campaign finance violations for his part in hush payments to McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels.)"There was no opportunity to buy this story," Farrow writes, claiming that AMI chief Pecker--a longtime friend of Trump's--only found out about the lawsuit after it was filed.Still, Farrow says, Howard, now chief content officer at AMI, tried to use his influence to convince Lisa Bloom, a power attorney who agreed to represent Jane Doe, to drop her client.In November 2016, just days before the presidential election, Bloom suddenly announced a press conference with Jane Doe had been canceled, saying Doe had become frightened after receiving death threats. Two days later, Doe's lead attorney, Thomas Meager, filed to dismiss the case. Jane Doe has not been heard from since.Speaking to Newsweek Tuesday, Bloom said that while the Enquirer editor "did tell me he thought Jane Doe lacked credibility ... that wasn't the reason she asked her other attorney to drop her case.""After we received numerous death threats and my law firm's website and emails were hacked, she did not want to go forward," Bloom added.
The ties that bind.
