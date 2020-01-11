January 11, 2020
SUPER ON-BRAND:
MAGA Socialite Sentenced to 1 Month in Prison for Fraud (Tracy Connor, Jan. 11, 2020, Daily Beast)
A Trump-loving socialite was sentenced to one month in prison this week for stealing her elderly mother's Social Security benefits. Karyn Turk, a former Ms. Florida and self-styled conservative pundit, pleaded guilty but is appealing, according to the Sun Sentinel. Prosecutors said the 47-year-old pocketed $43,000 worth of checks that should have gone to the nursing home caring for her dementia-stricken mother, who has since died. The day she was sentenced to federal prison and five months of house arrest, Turk posted a photo on Instagram of herself posing in front of Mar-a-Lago.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2020 7:11 AM